We call on our partners to increase pressure on Russia and strengthen Ukraine: Moscow understands only language of force and isolation, - MFA statement

Against the backdrop of Russia's massive attacks on Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called on its partners to increase pressure on Russia and strengthen Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, which strongly condemns the next massive terrorist attacks on Ukrainian cities carried out by the Russian Federation on May 24 and 25, 2025.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recalled that on the night of May 24, the Russian occupation forces attacked Ukraine using 264 air attack weapons, namely 14 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 250 Shahed attack drones. The attack lasted all night and continued on May 25 with a massive missile strike involving Tu-160 and Tu-95MS strategic bombers, which launched X-101 cruise missiles and Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea.

"On the night of May 25, the enemy launched a combined attack on Ukraine using 367 air attack weapons, including 9 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, 55 X-101 air- and sea-launched cruise missiles, "Caliber" from Tu-95 and Tu-160 strategic aviation aircraft, 1 X-22 cruise missile from Tu-22M3 aircraft, 4 X-59/69 guided missiles from tactical aviation aircraft, 298 Shahed-type attack drones," the ministry said.

It is noted that the strikes on Kyiv were particularly intense, but missile and drone strikes also hit Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Ternopil, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, and Chernihiv regions. Russia targeted residential areas, student dormitories, shopping centers, schools, hospitals, and other objects that have no military significance.

"As a result of these terrorist attacks, dozens of civilians were killed and over a hundred people were injured with varying degrees of severity. These barbaric attacks are a direct violation of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions, war crimes and crimes against humanity. The Russian attacks once again demonstrate that the Russian Federation has no intention of stopping its aggressive war against Ukraine and its terror against civilians. It is especially cynical that the attack took place against the backdrop of active peace efforts by Ukraine and international partners, calls for a full and unconditional ceasefire," the statement said.

The Foreign Ministry noted that the Russian Federation demonstrates complete disregard for international peace initiatives and continues to intensify terror instead of constructive dialogue.

"We emphasize that Moscow understands only the language of force, economic pressure and isolation. Only decisive actions of the international community, increased sanctions pressure and provision of Ukraine with the necessary means of defense can force the aggressor to stop terror. We call on our partners to increase pressure on Russia and strengthen Ukraine, including the provision of additional air defense capabilities, Patriot, IRIS-T, NASAMS and other systems, and ammunition.We call for the strengthening of the sanctions regime against Russian military-industrial enterprises, the energy sector, all Russian banks and the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, and other sectors.

We insist on the inevitability of punishment for the military and political leadership of the Russian Federation for planning, organizing and committing crimes of aggression, war crimes and crimes against humanity on the territory of Ukraine and call on the international community to ensure that they are brought to justice. Russia must be held fully accountable for its actions, which threaten not only Ukraine but also undermine global security and stability. Ukraine will continue to defend its territorial integrity, sovereignty and right to existence by all available means, acting within the framework of international law," the statement reads.

As a reminder, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, 13 regions came under Russian attack during the nighttime massive attack on Ukraine: Kyiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, Ternopil, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Sumy, and Poltava regions. According to the latest reports, more than 70 people were injured: 12 people were killed and more than 60 injured. Among the dead are three children from the same family in the Zhytomyr region. Their parents were hospitalized, and their mother is in serious condition.

