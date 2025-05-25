Klymenko on night attack: 13 regions were hit, 12 people died, among them - three children from one family, their parents were hospitalized

During the nighttime massive attack on Ukraine, 13 regions came under Russian attack: Kyiv city, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, Ternopil, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Sumy, and Poltava regions.

This was reported by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

He reminds that the enemy used missiles and attack drones. Civilian homes were targeted: more than 80 residential buildings were damaged. Twenty-seven fires have been registered, and firefighters are still extinguishing the flames at 3 locations.

"As of now, more than 70 people have been affected: 12 people have been killed and more than 60 injured.

Among the dead are three children from the same family in the Zhytomyr region. Their parents are hospitalized, their mother is in a serious condition," Klymenko emphasizes.

"I am constantly in touch with the regions. I coordinate the work of our units. From the very first minutes, rescuers and police have been working at all the sites of the destruction. They are dismantling the rubble, evacuating people, recording the consequences of Russian war crimes, and helping the victims. I am grateful to everyone for their work!

It was a combined, ruthless attack aimed at civilians. The enemy has once again shown that its goal is fear and death," the Interior Minister summarizes.

Massive attack on Ukraine on the night of May 25, 2025

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russians launched missiles at Ukraine from strategic bombers. In the morning, it became known about a massive attack on the Kyiv region, which has had consequences in 4 districts. According to the State Emergency Service, as a result of a massive night attack on the Kyiv region, four people were killed and 16 injured, including three children. Kyiv was also under enemy attack. There were 11 casualties in the capital, and civilian infrastructure was destroyed.

In addition, the enemy launched a massive attack in the Khmelnytsky region: 4 people were killed and 5 were wounded. Houses were destroyed. Rashists also attacked Mykolaiv with drones: a man was killed and three were wounded in serious condition, including a teenager.

The Sumy region was also under enemy attack. Russian troops massively attacked Konotop. An industrial enterprise in Sumy was hit.

Censor.NET also reported that an industrial enterprise was damaged as a result of a Russian missile attack on Ternopil. Kharkiv was attacked by drones at night: a child is among the wounded, there is damage in the city. A woman was killed in Kozacha Lopan by Russian shelling.

In addition, Russia attacked the Zhytomyr region. Unfortunately, 3 children died there, and 12 people were injured. Houses were destroyed. A nighttime strike was also recorded in the Dnipropetrovsk region, which resulted in damage to a company in Pavlohrad and a fire in Dnipro. Russian troops attacked the Chernihiv region with missiles and drones, and fires broke out there.

According to the Air Force, a total of 45 out of 69 missiles and 266 drones were destroyed.