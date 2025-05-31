Russian forces struck village in Zaporizhzhia region with KAB missile, killing 9-year-old girl and wounding 16-year-old boy. PHOTO

One child was killed and another wounded as a result of hostile attacks on the village of Dolyna, Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Ivan Fedorov on Telegram.

"A 9-year-old girl was killed and a 16-year-old boy was wounded. These are the consequences of an enemy attack on a frontline village in the Polohiv district," the statement said.

According to Fedorov, the Russians hit residential buildings with the KABs. One house was destroyed. The blast wave damaged several other houses, cars, and outbuildings.

Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region over the day:

In total, the occupants struck 628 times in 24 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region over the last day.

The enemy carried out 40 aerial attacks on Gulyaypol, Zaliznychne, Dolynka, Verkhnya Tersa, Varvarovka, Rivnopillia, Preobrazhenka, Malynivka, Zatyshche, Olgivske, Poltavka, Novodarivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Zelene.

376 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPVs) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Myroliubivka, Magdalynivka, Prymorske, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka.

7 attacks from multiple rocket launchers hit Bilenke, Yurkivka, Kamianske, Shcherbaky, and Novodanylivka.

205 artillery strikes were made on the territory of Bilenke, Kamianske, Huliaypole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Varvarivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka.