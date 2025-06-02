Five injured in Russian airstrikes on Kupiansk. PHOTOS

On June 2, Russian forces carried out multiple airstrikes on the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv region, resulting in casualties and destruction.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

According to the statement, the Russian armed forces launched an airstrike on Kupiansk at approximately 9:30 a.m. The attack damaged at least 30 residential buildings. Two women aged 56 and 60, as well as a 78-year-old man, sustained injuries.

At around 11:45 a.m., the enemy launched another airstrike on the city. Two more women were injured. The shelling caused damage in a residential area.









