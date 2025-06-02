ENG
News Photo Shelling of Kupiansk district
Russians strike Kivsharivka in Kharkiv region, two women killed. PHOTOS

On June 2, at around 4:30 p.m., Russian armed forces shelled a residential area in the settlement of Kivsharivka, Kupiansk district.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

"A 64-year-old woman was killed. Another resident, aged 62, sustained severe injuries. Unfortunately, her life could not be saved — she died from her wounds," law enforcement officials said.

Consequences of the shelling of Kivsharivka

Killed as a result of Russian shelling of Kivsharivka

