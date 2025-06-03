Substation was attacked in Melitopol. Temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions left without electricity. PHOTO

On the night of Tuesday, 3 June, electricity was cut off in the temporarily occupied regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions due to an attack by drone strikes.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian telegram channels.

It is noted that as a result of the arrival on the power substation in Melitopol, and thus the temporarily occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, were left without electricity.

The so-called governor of the districts of Zaporizhzhia region temporarily controlled by the Russian invaders, Balytsky, says that the entire occupied part of the region is without electricity.

In addition, Russian telegram channels also reported a power outage in part of the Kherson region. As noted, the debris of the downed drones damaged a substation in the Henichesk district of Kherson region, near the region's border with Crimea, and a substation in the Melitopol district of Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Saldo's collaborator, more than 100,000 people in 150 settlements of Kherson region were left without electricity.

