ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13009 visitors online
News Photo Occupied territories - Crimea and Donbas
2 453 11

Substation was attacked in Melitopol. Temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions left without electricity. PHOTO

On the night of Tuesday, 3 June, electricity was cut off in the temporarily occupied regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions due to an attack by drone strikes.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian telegram channels.

It is noted that as a result of the arrival on the power substation in Melitopol, and thus the temporarily occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, were left without electricity.

The so-called governor of the districts of Zaporizhzhia region temporarily controlled by the Russian invaders, Balytsky, says that the entire occupied part of the region is without electricity.

Melitopol, substation

In addition, Russian telegram channels also reported a power outage in part of the Kherson region. As noted, the debris of the downed drones damaged a substation in the Henichesk district of Kherson region, near the region's border with Crimea, and a substation in the Melitopol district of Zaporizhzhia region.

UAVs attacked Melitopol

According to Saldo's collaborator, more than 100,000 people in 150 settlements of Kherson region were left without electricity.

See more: Aftermath of Russian attacks on Kherson and region: two killed, 11 injured, including child. PHOTOS

Melitopol
Melitopol

Author: 

drone (1702) shoot out (13511) Zaporizka region (1257) Khersonska region (2131)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 