Ruscists struck house in Sumy region with UAV. Man was killed. PHOTO
Russian occupiers hit a house in Sumy region with a UAV, killing a man.
This was reported by the press service of the regional prosecutor's office, Censor.NET informs.
"On 3 June 2025, at about 09:20 a.m., the occupiers attacked civilian households in the Vorozhbiansk community with a drone," the statement said.
A 57-year-old man died as a result of the Russian attack.
