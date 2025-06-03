ENG
Ruscists struck house in Sumy region with UAV. Man was killed. PHOTO

Russian occupiers hit a house in Sumy region with a UAV, killing a man.

This was reported by the press service of the regional prosecutor's office, Censor.NET informs.

"On 3 June 2025, at about 09:20 a.m., the occupiers attacked civilian households in the Vorozhbiansk community with a drone," the statement said.

A 57-year-old man died as a result of the Russian attack.

Russian strike on Sumy region on 3 June 2025. A man was killed.

