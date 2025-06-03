2 400 7
Russian strike on Sumy: 4 people in serious condition, including two children. PHOTO
More than 20 people were injured in the attack by Russian troops on the centre of Sumy, 4 people are currently in serious condition.
This was announced in a Facebook post by the Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Liashko, Censor.NET reports.
"Strike on Sumy. Preliminary: 21 injured, including 3 children. Four are in serious condition, including two children. Three people died," he said.
According to Liashko, 10 emergency teams have been working from the first minutes. Everyone is being provided with the necessary medical care.
As reported, Russia attacked Sumy today. Three dead, 16 wounded, including 4 children. A day of mourning has been declared in Sumy tomorrow.
