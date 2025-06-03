Russians destroy emergency medical facility in Kherson region. PHOTOS
Russian troops shelled the emergency medical brigade’s base in the village of Stanislav, Kherson region, using artillery.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.
"In the morning, Russian occupation forces fired artillery at the settlement. A direct hit caused the facility to burn down completely," the report states.
There have been no reports of casualties so far.
