ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13231 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Kherson region
724 0

Russians destroy emergency medical facility in Kherson region. PHOTOS

Russian troops shelled the emergency medical brigade’s base in the village of Stanislav, Kherson region, using artillery.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"In the morning, Russian occupation forces fired artillery at the settlement. A direct hit caused the facility to burn down completely," the report states.

There have been no reports of casualties so far.

Russians destroy emergency medical facility in Kherson region
Russians destroy emergency medical facility in Kherson region
Russians destroy emergency medical facility in Kherson region
Russians destroy emergency medical facility in Kherson region
Russians destroy emergency medical facility in Kherson region

Read more: Russia "would mount significant retaliation against Ukraine for strikes" on airbases, - NYT

Author: 

shoot out (13511) Khersonska region (2131) Khersonskyy district (230) Stanislav (11)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 