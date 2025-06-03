ENG
Occupiers strike village in Zaporizhzhia: fire engine burned down. PHOTO

Today, on 3 June, Russian troops conducted two strikes on the territory of one of the villages in Vasylivka district of the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the attack burned down a fire truck that was extinguishing the fire at the time, as it was hit by the attack.

Strike on a fire engine in Zaporizhzhia

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

