Russians attacked two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: man was injured, houses, medical facility, shop and power line were damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on 3 June, Russian troops shelled Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, causing casualties and destruction.

Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, spoke about the consequences of enemy shelling, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the Nikopol district has experienced more than two dozen Russian strikes. The occupiers used drones and artillery. They hit Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrove and Pokrovske communities.



An 87-year-old man was injured in the shelling. He received medical aid and will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Also read: An explosion occurred in Pavlohrad, Dnipro region

Russian strikes also damaged a medical facility, a shop, and an apartment building. Several fires broke out. More than a dozen private houses and several outbuildings were damaged, three of which were destroyed. Cars were damaged, and a power line was hit.

In addition, the aggressor attacked the Zelenodolsk community in Kryvyi Rih district with an FPV drone. Dry grass was burning there. The fire was extinguished.





