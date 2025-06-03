Explosion occurs in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region
An explosion occurred in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.
The Air Force has warned of a ballistic missile threat.
The alert was announced throughout Ukraine.
The information was later confirmed by the head of the RMA, Lysak. Details are currently being clarified.
