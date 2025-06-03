ENG
News Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
Explosion occurs in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region

An explosion occurred in Pavlohrad on June 3, 2025

An explosion occurred in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

The Air Force has warned of a ballistic missile threat.

The alert was announced throughout Ukraine.

The information was later confirmed by the head of the RMA, Lysak. Details are currently being clarified.

explosion (1545) Pavlohrad (53) Dnipropetrovska region (1441) Pavlohradskyy district (19)
