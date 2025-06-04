Enemy struck bioethanol production plant in Sumy region with 12 drones: tanks were damaged and molasses spilled. PHOTOS

On the night of 4 June 2025, the enemy attacked civilian infrastructure in the Lebedynska community in the Sumy region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Sumy Regional Military District Administration.

Preliminary, 12 UAVs were hit.

Drones hit an enterprise in a village in the community. The strikes caused a fire.

"It was a bioethanol plant. Tanks were damaged and molasses spilled. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the statement said.

In addition to the company's premises, about 10 private houses were damaged.

Experts are assessing the environmental impact. The final extent of the damage is being determined.