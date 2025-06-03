ENG
Russian strike on Sumy: 4 killed, 28 injured, including 3 children

Russian strike on Sumy on June 3: aftermath of the attack

Emergency crews have completed their work at the sites of Russian strikes in the city of Sumy on June 3. Responders were deployed simultaneously to seven different locations.

This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, according to Censor.NET.

As a result of the attack, four people were killed and 28 injured, including three children.

In the damaged residential buildings, emergency workers temporarily restored broken windows and repaired roofs in a multi-story building. State Emergency Service sappers inspected the surrounding areas and removed remnants of explosive devices.

Psychologists and medical specialists from the SES provided assistance and support to affected residents throughout the day.

On Tuesday, June 3, Russia attacked Sumy.

On Wednesday, June 4, a Day of Mourning has been  declared in the Sumy urban territorial community.

