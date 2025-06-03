Mathernova on Sumy missile strike: Russia once again resorts to atrocities against civilians
European Union Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová has condemned the latest Russian rocket strike on the city of Sumy on June 3.
According to Censor.NET, she expressed her position in a post on social media platform X.
"At noon today, Russia struck the streets of Sumy with rocket artillery loaded with cluster munitions. 3 people were killed; many are severely wounded, including children.
n response to a precise Ukrainian strike with zero civilian casualties, Russia again resorts to atrocities," the diplomat emphasized.
As a reminder, on Tuesday, June 3, Russia struck Sumy. Three people were killed and 16 injured, including four children.
Wednesday, June 4, has been declared a day of mourning in the Sumy urban territorial community.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password