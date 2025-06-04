ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11784 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Donetsk region
432 0

Ruscists struck Rodynske in Donetsk Oblast with FAB-250. Four people were wounded. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers dropped an aerial bomb on Rodynske, Donetsk region, injuring 4 people.

This was reported by the press service of the regional prosecutor's office, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, a "FAB-250" from the UMPC was dropped on the city, hitting a dense residential area.

"As a result of the attack, three women aged 56, 67 and 84 and a 66-year-old man were injured. The victims were diagnosed with multiple shrapnel wounds, a fracture, and mine-blast injuries. The victims received medical assistance," the statement said.

Four apartment buildings and 6 garages were damaged in the city.

Read more: Russians attacked Sumy with Shahed again

Russia shelled Rodynske on 4 June 2025
Russia shelled Rodynske on 4 June 2025
Russia shelled Rodynske on 4 June 2025

Author: 

shoot out (13528) Donetska region (3903) Pokrovskyy district (516) Rodynske (25)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 