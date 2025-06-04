Female detainee involved employee of Rivne pre-trial detention centre in drug trafficking. She paid him with intimate photos, - SBI. PHOTOS

A drug trafficking scheme was exposed in the Rivne pre-trial detention centre. The key role was played by an employee of the institution who was in a romantic relationship with a prisoner.

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation, Censor.NET informs.

"In December 2024, a prisoner who was in a romantic relationship with a pre-trial detention centre employee persuaded him to help with the supply of drugs to the territory of the institution. She was acting on the instructions of the main organiser of drug trafficking, a previously convicted man who, at the time of the scheme, was in custody in the same institution for drug trafficking and criminal influence.

Under pressure from an emotional connection, the official agreed to participate in the scheme. He received drugs in his own name on the instructions of the prisoner, and then smuggled the prohibited substances into the institution. The prisoner, under the guise of parcels, handed over the "goods" to the organiser, who was already distributing drugs among other detainees in the pre-trial detention centre," the statement said.

See more: Large-scale operation to dismantle drug trafficking networks in Ukraine: 67 suspects detained, over 17 million doses of drugs seized. PHOTOS

Thus, they distributed buprenorphine, methamphetamine, cannabis and psychotropic substances such as PVP ("salts").

The pre-trial detention centre employee did not take any money for his participation, the SBI notes. His "reward" was intimate photos and correspondence with the prisoner, which were probably an instrument of influence.

The official was detained red-handed while receiving another batch of drugs.

See more: National Police conduct large-scale operation to dismantle drug networks: 66 dealers detained along with ringleader operating across 15 regions. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The woman who persuaded the pre-trial detention centre employee has already been sentenced in another case - she was sentenced to 5 years and 2 months in prison, which she will serve in another institution.

All three defendants - the pre-trial detention centre employee, the prisoner and the organiser - were served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal acquisition, storage, transportation and sale of drugs in a place of detention, committed by an organised group repeatedly).

They face imprisonment for up to 12 years with confiscation of property.

Read more: Systematic and brutal torture of detainees uncovered at Poltava pre-trial detention center – SBI. PHOTOS







