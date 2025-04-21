Systematic and brutal torture of detainees uncovered at Poltava pre-trial detention center – SBI. PHOTOS

SBI officers, with the assistance of the leadership of the State Penitentiary Service of Ukraine, exposed the facts of systematic torture of prisoners in the Poltava Penitentiary Institution. Two employees of the institution have already been notified of suspicion.

This was reported by the press service of the SBI

Torture chamber

According to the investigation, the staff of the institution mocked people who refused to cooperate with the administration, violated the rules or complained about the actions of the staff. For this purpose, a special room was set up on the territory of the medical unit, which was used as a torture chamber.

In a small room, prisoners were tied to a metal bed, left without food, water or the possibility of using the toilet for several days. One of the victims experienced such ill-treatment more than ten times in the last three years.

Suspicions.

A few days ago, SBI operatives documented another case of abuse against prisoners. Two officers at the facility—a duty officer and a senior officer of the regime and security unit—have been formally notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 127 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (torture). They were the ones who brought the victim into the room and tied him to a bed.

A decision is currently pending on whether to place them in pre-trial detention. The article provides for a penalty of up to 12 years in prison.

Investigative actions are ongoing to establish all the episodes and the full range of persons involved in the torture.

