Building of Kherson RMA after morning Russian strike. PHOTO
At around 5:30, Russian troops launched a KAB strike on the building of the Kherson regional military administration.
The photo was published by the local publication Most, Censor.NET reports.
"At least five apartment buildings, an administrative building and an educational institution were damaged in the central part of Kherson.
Two people have been reported injured as a result of the air strike on the city," the statement said.
