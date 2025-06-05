ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11553 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of Kherson
6 323 24

Building of Kherson RMA after morning Russian strike. PHOTO

At around 5:30, Russian troops launched a KAB strike on the building of the Kherson regional military administration.

The photo was published by the local publication Most, Censor.NET reports.

Russia strikes Kherson Regional State Administration building

"At least five apartment buildings, an administrative building and an educational institution were damaged in the central part of Kherson.

Two people have been reported injured as a result of the air strike on the city," the statement said.

Read more: In morning, Russian forces launched air strike on centre of Kherson, leaving several people injured. PHOTOS

Author: 

Regional State Administration (213) Kherson (1179) GAB (265) Khersonska region (2135) Khersonskyy district (233)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 