Detonation of object in rubbish bin in Darnytskyi district of Kyiv: two men injured. PHOTOS
In Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, an unknown object detonated in a garbage bin, injuring a local resident and a security guard.
This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv, Censor.NET informs.
According to preliminary data, the explosion occurred in a garbage can. The investigative team of the Darnytsia Police Department and explosives experts are working at the scene. Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the incident.
