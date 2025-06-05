ENG
Detonation of object in rubbish bin in Darnytskyi district of Kyiv: two men injured. PHOTOS

In Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, an unknown object detonated in a garbage bin, injuring a local resident and a security guard.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv, Censor.NET informs.

According to preliminary data, the explosion occurred in a garbage can. The investigative team of the Darnytsia Police Department and explosives experts are working at the scene. Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the incident.

