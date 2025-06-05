ENG
Russians attack Kupiansk with FPV drones: woman injured, fires break out. PHOTOS

As a result of strikes by Russian FPV drones on the city of Kupiansk, fires broke out in a residential area, and a 74-year-old woman was injured.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

A private house, a car and outbuildings were on fire.

Thirteen SES firefighters, using four units of equipment, battled the blaze while risking their lives due to the constant threat of renewed enemy strikes.

"Russian occupiers continue to terrorize residents of the frontline city of Kupiansk. The city is being hit by all types of artillery, aerial weapons, and drones. Under these conditions, rescue work is extremely difficult and dangerous, but our teams are doing everything they can to help people," the SES emphasized.

