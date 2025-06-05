Russians attacked Nikopol district more than 20 times during day – RMA. PHOTO

On 5 June, the occupiers shelled Nikopol, Marhanetsk, Pokrov, Myrove and Chervonohryhorivka communities more than 20 times.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

The man injured in the morning attack on Nikopol remains in hospital.

"In total, three private houses in the area were damaged by enemy shelling today, two of which started fires. Rescuers have put out the fires. Infrastructure, a multi-storey building and an outbuilding were also damaged," noted Lysak.

As a reminder, a 71-year-old man was injured in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of a Russian drone attack.