Russian drone attacks Nikopol: man injured

A 71-year-old man was injured in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of a Russian drone attack.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the enemy dropped a munition from the drone, as a result of which the man was seriously injured and hospitalised in serious condition.

The strike also damaged a private house and an outbuilding.

Watch more: Kamikaze drone operator eliminated two occupiers who emerged from woods with single strike. VIDEO