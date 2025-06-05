Russian drone attacks Nikopol: man injured
A 71-year-old man was injured in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of a Russian drone attack.
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET informs.
According to him, the enemy dropped a munition from the drone, as a result of which the man was seriously injured and hospitalised in serious condition.
The strike also damaged a private house and an outbuilding.
