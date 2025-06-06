Drones strike plant in Russia’s Tambov region producing high-tech equipment for missile and aviation systems. PHOTO

On the night of June 6, Ukrainian drones targeted the Progress plant in Michurinsk, Tambov region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian telegram channels.

The drone strike reportedly occurred at 2:15 a.m. local time. According to local residents, the Progress plant was hit, likely by a single drone. The central workshop was reportedly struck, causing the roof to collapse.

Emergency services are working at the scene. Casualties have been reported. Firefighters blocked access roads to the plant and are working to contain the fire.

Local authorities have yet to issue a statement, but it is expected that in the morning they may report a "downed drone" and a "minor" fire at the site.

The Progress plant manufactures high-tech equipment for missile and aviation control systems. It also produces electrical equipment for the civilian sector and components for oil and gas pipelines.

The plant's products are used in aircraft, helicopters, and missile systems, performing key control and navigation functions. Progress actively cooperates with the Russian defense industry.

Read more: Russians claim attack on Millerovo airfield in Rostov region