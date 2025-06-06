Former head of Ivano-Frankivsk Emergency Service organized illegal logging worth over UAH 7 million – SBI. PHOTO

Officers of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), with the support of the Internal Security Department of the National Police, have served a notice of suspicion to the former head of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Ivano-Frankivsk region. He is accused of organizing illegal logging in a nature reserve area, causing damage exceeding UAH 7 million.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the SBI press center.

According to the investigation, in August 2023, under the pretense of conducting forest fire suppression training, the official involved more than 100 subordinates in the illegal logging of green plantations. The operation was carried out on a land plot of 112.1 hectares located outside the village of Nova Huta.

This area is part of the natural reserve fund and belongs to the Chornyi Lis (Black Forest) zoological reserve. The official’s actions caused damage to the state amounting to UAH 7.3 million.

The former official has been charged under Part 3 of Article 365 and Part 4 of Article 246 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of power or official authority by a law enforcement officer resulting in serious consequences, and illegal logging, transportation, storage, or sale of timber, also resulting in serious consequences). The charges carry a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.