Top 5 pharmacy chains control 64% of the market in Ukraine, - analysts. INFOGRAPHICS

Monopolisation of the pharmaceutical market is growing rapidly in Ukraine, with the five largest pharmacy chains already controlling 64% of sales. In this environment, independent pharmacies are finding it increasingly difficult to compete, threatening to close down.

These are the analytical data of Proxima Research International, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, as of April 2025, the top 5 pharmacy chains already control 64% of the total retail turnover and 41% of all pharmacies in the country. And the growth rate is more than 60 pharmacies per month.

If this trend continues, in three years' time, the top 5 companies will control up to 80% of sales and more than half of the pharmacy infrastructure in Ukraine.

See more: Kyiv pharmacy chain "El’Pharm" sells prohibited Russian drugs, - mass media. PHOTO

At the same time, other companies, including medium-sized and local chains, are showing stability or even a reduction in the number of outlets. This indicates the gradual displacement of small players.

In particular, private labels, e-commerce, digital services - in all these segments, the leadership belongs to the top 5.

Experts say that small, independent pharmacies cannot compete with large chains that have more resources for discounts, marketing and digital solutions. As a result, small pharmacies, particularly in frontline areas, are forced to close or be sold to larger market players.

Read more: Darnitsa reduces the time for equipment changeover operations by one third