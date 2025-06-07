Day in Donetsk region: two people killed, nine wounded. PHOTOS

Russian armed formations conducted deadly attacks on settlements in the Donetsk region. The victims of the attacks were residents of four districts of the region

Pokrovsk district

Myrnohrad survived 6 attacks with bombs, drones, and artillery. Russians killed a civilian and wounded five others. 12 apartment buildings and a private house were damaged.

On 6 June, at around 01:45 p.m., Russians shelled Rodynske with a Molniya UAV, damaging a residential building and trade pavilions. There was no information on casualties.

At 05:00 p.m., the enemy struck the western part of Pokrovsk, wounding one person and damaging a private house. Around 09:00 p.m., another shelling of Rodynske took place, as a result of which a car caught fire. There were no casualties.

Today, on 7 June, at around 04:24 am, the roof of the building of the fire and rescue unit of the State Emergency Service in Rodynske was damaged as a result of shelling (preliminary UAV, type is being established). Preliminary reports indicate that the personnel were not injured and the fire and rescue equipment was not damaged.

An apartment building was damaged in a Russian attack on Bilytske.

In Novyi Donbas of the Dobropillia district, 1 person was wounded and a car was damaged.

Kramatorsk district.

A car was damaged in Lyman and a house in Shandryholove. In the Oleksandrivka district, a hangar in Ocheretyne was damaged; 3 warehouses and 2 houses in Mykhaylivka; a farm in Zoloti Prudy; 7 houses in Starovarvarivka; 8 houses in Novostepanivka.

In Druzhkivka, a drone hit a business, and in Kindrativka, a civilian car, with no casualties. Two private houses were damaged in Mykolaypillia.

There was a wounded person in Kostiantynivka, which suffered 9 strikes, including three bomb attacks. One apartment block, 13 private houses, and a car were damaged.

The enemy struck Sloviansk with Tornado-S MLRS, damaging 8 apartment buildings, an educational institution, and 7 civilian cars.

In Rubtsy, a KAB-250 bomb damaged a private house and three outbuildings. In Hromova Balka, Oleksandrivka district, drones damaged 4 private houses and a garage; in Serhiivka, Andriivka district, 2 private houses, a household building, and a car.

Bakhmut district

One person was wounded in Siversk, 4 houses were damaged.

Volnovakha district

The occupants shelled Komar with Uragan MLRS, killing a civilian.

Watch more: Russian strike on Lutsk: search and rescue operations have been completed. Death toll has risen to two. VIDEO+PHOTOS





































▪️

▪️.

▪️