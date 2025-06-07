Throughout day, occupiers fired on Nikopol and Synelnykove regions with artillery, drones and KABs: 17-year-old boy was wounded and several high-rise buildings were damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on Saturday, 7 June, Russian invaders attacked Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 30 times. The occupiers also attacked the Sinelnykivsky district.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military District Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"There were more than 30 attacks in the Nikopol region per day. The Russians directed heavy artillery, fpv drones and dropped shells from UAVs at the local settlements. The district centre, Pokrovske, Myrove and Marhanets communities were hit," said Lysak.

During one of the strikes in Nikopol, a 17-year-old boy sustained shrapnel wounds. He is under medical supervision.

Three high-rise buildings in the area were damaged as a result of hostile attacks. One of them caught fire on the balcony. A private house was damaged. Destruction was also recorded on the territory of a utility company.

The enemy attacked the Novopavlivka community of Sinelnykove district with KABs. There were no casualties.

After the night attack on the region, a 29-year-old man sought medical attention in Pavlohrad. He was provided with the necessary assistance. He will recover at home.

