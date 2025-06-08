Drones attacked Azot chemical plant in Tula region of Russia: fire broke out. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of Sunday, 8 June, at least five explosions occurred in Novomoskovsk, Tula region. The Russians claim a drone strike on the Azot chemical plant.

This was reported by Russian telegram channels, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that local residents heard five to eight explosions. Telegram channels are sharing photos and videos showing the fire.

The Azot plant in the Tula region of Russia is Russia's largest producer of ammonia and nitrogen fertilisers, and one of the industry's leading producers in terms of the types and quantity of products it produces. Some of the chemicals produced here can be used for military purposes, in particular for the manufacture of rocket fuel and explosives.

Earlier it was reported that on Saturday, 7 June, a fire broke out at a bitumen plant near Lukoil's oil refinery in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia.

