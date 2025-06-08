ENG
News Photo Shahed drone attack on Zhytomyr region Shelling of Zhytomyr region
Russian forces attacked Zhytomyr region with drones: factory was on fire. PHOTO

Today, on 8 June 2025, a building on the territory of a civilian private enterprise in the Zhytomyr region was damaged by a Russian attack at night.

This was reported by the head of the Zhytomyr RMA Vitalii Bunechko on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the fire was promptly extinguished by SES rescuers.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties as a result of the incident.

Consequences of the attack on the Zhytomyr region
Consequences of the attack on the Zhytomyr region

