Russian forces attacked Zhytomyr region with drones: factory was on fire. PHOTO
Today, on 8 June 2025, a building on the territory of a civilian private enterprise in the Zhytomyr region was damaged by a Russian attack at night.
This was reported by the head of the Zhytomyr RMA Vitalii Bunechko on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, the fire was promptly extinguished by SES rescuers.
According to preliminary information, there were no casualties as a result of the incident.
