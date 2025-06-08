US warns of new massive Russian strike on Ukraine in near future - Reuters

The United States believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin 's threat to retaliate against Ukraine for last weekend's drone attack on air bases has not yet been realized and that a "significant multilateral strike" is likely to follow.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by US officials to Reuters.

It is unclear when exactly Russia's strike will take place, but one source said it is expected within a few days. A second U.S. official said the response would likely include a variety of air capabilities, including missiles and drones.

"A Western diplomatic source said that while Russia's response may have already begun, it is likely to be intensified with strikes on symbolic Ukrainian targets such as government buildings to send a clear message to Kyiv," the report said.

Another senior Western diplomat also predicts another devastating attack by Moscow.

"It will be huge, brutal, and ruthless," the diplomat said. "But Ukrainians are brave people."

According to Michael Coffman, a Russia expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Russia could use medium-range ballistic missiles to hit the SBU headquarters in Kyiv or regional intelligence departments. Ukrainian defense industry facilities could also be targeted.

Massive attack on Ukraine on the night of June 6, 2025

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the night of June 6, the Ruscists attacked the territory of Ukraine with attack drones, ballistic missiles, Kalibr, and missiles from strategic bombers. In particular,the enemy attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles, there are casualties, 20 people were injured. There were fires in several districts. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, three rescuers were killed while eliminating shelling in Kyiv. In the Kyiv region, the shelling damaged railroad tracks, and a number of trains were rerouted. Russia also fired missiles and "Shaheds" at a residential area in Chernihiv. There are 4 wounded there.

It was also reported that in Ternopil, the consequences of an enemy combined attack with Kalibr cruise missiles and Shahed UAVs are being eliminated. According to preliminary information, the industrial infrastructure of local enterprises was damaged. The air in Ternopil was polluted as a result of the nighttime shelling, and citizens were asked to stay at home in the morning. Lutsk was also under enemy attack, with 15 UAVs and 6 rockets used by the Russians. The number of casualties in the city increased to 15. Later, it became known that a hotel housing the Ukrainian athletics team came under fire. It was also reported that the body of a dead man was unblocked from the rubble in Lutsk at the site of Russian shelling.

There were hits in the Lviv region, where the enemy attacked an industrial facility in the Drohobych district of the Lviv region, without casualties. In addition, on the night of June 6, Russian invaders attacked the Poltava region with "Shaheds". The consequences of the attack are being recorded in the Kremenchuk district.