ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10710 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
286 0

Russians shelled residential area in Nikopol: man was wounded, according to State Emergency Service. PHOTOS

On the afternoon of 8 June, Russian troops shelled a residential sector of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, wounding a man and hospitalising him.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

The enemy hit the residential sector of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk region.

As noted, the shelling injured a man who was in his yard. Emergency workers provided the wounded man with first aid and transported him to hospital.

Shelling of Nikopol on 8 June
Shelling of Nikopol on 8 June
Shelling of Nikopol on 8 June

See more: Russian forces struck Romny and Esman districts in Sumy region: among wounded is pregnant woman. PHOTO

Author: 

shoot out (13605) Nikopol (731) Dnipropetrovska region (1455) Nikopolskyy district (217)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 