Russians shelled residential area in Nikopol: man was wounded, according to State Emergency Service. PHOTOS
On the afternoon of 8 June, Russian troops shelled a residential sector of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, wounding a man and hospitalising him.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.
The enemy hit the residential sector of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk region.
As noted, the shelling injured a man who was in his yard. Emergency workers provided the wounded man with first aid and transported him to hospital.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password