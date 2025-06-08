Russians shelled residential area in Nikopol: man was wounded, according to State Emergency Service. PHOTOS

On the afternoon of 8 June, Russian troops shelled a residential sector of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, wounding a man and hospitalising him.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

The enemy hit the residential sector of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk region.

As noted, the shelling injured a man who was in his yard. Emergency workers provided the wounded man with first aid and transported him to hospital.







