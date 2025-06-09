Russians report large-scale fire in Kazan. VIDEO+PHOTOS

After a prolonged air raid alert, a large-scale fire broke out in Kazan on the morning of 9 June.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian telegram channels.

At night, an air raid alert lasted for six hours in Tatarstan. In the morning, residents of Kazan reported a massive fire online.

Theories began to emerge in local public media. Residents wrote that thick black smoke was coming from the direction of the weapons depots, and that the "Kazan State-Owned Gunpowder Plant" had been attacked. Locals reported that "something was exploding".

Subsequently, footage of a fire in the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan near the railway also appeared online. In one of the videos, its author says that a paint and varnish warehouse is on fire.

