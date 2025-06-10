Russia attacked Odesa Zoo. Domestic ram was killed. PHOTO

On the night of 10 June, Russian troops attacked the territory of the Odesa Zoo with drones.

This was announced by the director of the zoo, Ihor Bilyakov, Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne.

"It is very good that it is in the technical area, not in the animal keeping area. We collect branches there to make sawdust for animals. The hayloft building was severely damaged, fortunately, it was empty and did not catch fire," he said.

According to Bilyakov, although the epicentre of the explosion was far away from where the animals were kept, one of them, a domestic sheep, was killed, probably as a result of the blast wave.

"The rest of our animals were not injured, people were not injured. We immediately started checking the animals. The zebras were frightened, it was obvious that they were scared, because they are very nervous animals, they were frightened by the explosion, but they soon calmed down," the zoo director added.