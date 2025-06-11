Instructor brutally beat cadet with rifle butt in Kirovohrad region: he has been notified of suspicion, - SBI. PHOTOS

SBI officers served a notice of suspicion to a training platoon instructor who had severely beaten a cadet at a training ground in Kirovohrad region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SBI press centre.

As noted, the incident occurred in September 2024 during firearms training. A conflict arose between the instructor and one of the recruits, during which the serviceman beat the cadet with the butt of a rifle.











The cadet was hospitalised with injuries. The very next day, the Bureau's investigators initiated criminal proceedings under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"The commander of the training platoon, who was at the scene, did not take any measures to stop the beating. A forensic medical examination found that the injuries were of moderate severity," the statement said.

It is also noted that the instructor of the training platoon was notified of suspicion of abuse of power or authority by a military official (part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for a sentence of up to 12 years in prison.

The commander of the training platoon was notified of suspicion of inaction by the military authorities (Article 426(4) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Investigative actions are ongoing, and the issue of choosing a preventive measure and removing the suspects from office is being decided.