Strike on enterprise in Kharkiv on 7 June: bodies of two people recovered from under rubble. PHOTO

A search operation is underway in Kharkiv at the site of the enterprise attacked by Russia on 7 June.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

"Rescuers have just removed the body of the fifth person from under the rubble of a civilian enterprise in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv.

This morning, the body of the fourth victim of the Russian attack on this enterprise was also unblocked," the statement said.

Search and rescue operations are currently underway. There is a possibility that more people are still trapped under the rubble.

The attack on the enterprise in Kharkiv

As a reminder, on the night of 7 June, the Russian invaders launched a massive combined attack on Kharkiv. According to preliminary data, the enemy used more than 50 drones, four guided aerial bombs and a missile.

A number of hits were recorded on the territory of the enterprise in the Kyivskyi district. A large-scale fire broke out. Five employees were injured.

The death toll from Russia's large-scale combined attack on Kharkiv on 7 June between 3:00 and 5:00 a.m. has risen to eight.

