Occupiers strike Huliaipole community in Zaporizhzhia region: 80-year-old woman killed. PHOTO

On Friday, June 13, Russian occupiers shelled the Huliaipole community in Zaporizhzhia region. A woman was killed as a result of the attack.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, via Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

"An 80-year-old woman died as a result of the enemy attack on the Huliaipole community. Airstrikes destroyed houses in the village of Rivnopillia. The elderly woman died on the spot," the statement reads.

See more: One killed, three injured in Russian strike on Novohryhorivka (updated)