ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6208 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region
372 2

Occupiers strike Huliaipole community in Zaporizhzhia region: 80-year-old woman killed. PHOTO

On Friday, June 13, Russian occupiers shelled the Huliaipole community in Zaporizhzhia region. A woman was killed as a result of the attack.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, via Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

"An 80-year-old woman died as a result of the enemy attack on the Huliaipole community. Airstrikes destroyed houses in the village of Rivnopillia. The elderly woman died on the spot," the statement reads.

shelling of Zaporizhzhia region

See more: One killed, three injured in Russian strike on Novohryhorivka (updated)

Author: 

Zaporizka region (1274) Polohivskyy district (53) Rivnopillya (2) Hulyaypilske (2)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 