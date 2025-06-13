Occupiers strike Huliaipole community in Zaporizhzhia region: 80-year-old woman killed. PHOTO
On Friday, June 13, Russian occupiers shelled the Huliaipole community in Zaporizhzhia region. A woman was killed as a result of the attack.
This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, via Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
"An 80-year-old woman died as a result of the enemy attack on the Huliaipole community. Airstrikes destroyed houses in the village of Rivnopillia. The elderly woman died on the spot," the statement reads.
