"Built as layered defence": DeepState shows fortifications on border between Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions. PHOTO

The DeepState project showed defence-prepared engineering fortifications on the administrative border of the Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the project's telegram channel.

"The problems of building defence were increasingly discussed online, and quite rightly, there were frequent questions and calls for the preparation of the IFB in the Dnipro region with an enemy approach... In conversations with the soldiers, we saw and knew that the IFS was being prepared on the administrative border, quite qualitatively, but we did not know the scale. We chose the most reliable way - to go and see for ourselves," the statement said.

DeepState analysts said that they visited the second of three lines of engineering fortifications being built in both the Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions.

"As practice has shown, the effectiveness has been demonstrated, first of all, by engineering barriers that allow to delay the enemy and strike at him in the process of overcoming such barriers... Therefore, much attention is paid to the construction of engineering barriers that combine different types of obstacles: anti-tank ditches, concrete tetrahedrons (aka "dragon's teeth"), razor wire, MZP, minefields, etc. They are also combined with the construction of various types of positions, and the only thing we can say here is that they are finally being built underground. The engineers and people responsible for the construction are aware of the problems with FPV drones, so this is all taken into account in the process of work. The IFS is being built as a layered defence, which aims to delay and exhaust the enemy, causing maximum losses. And this is almost the only tactic to fight the Muscovite horde, which relies mainly on "endless" infantry pressure," DeepState experts said.

According to them, different people are responsible for each level of fortifications. Directly on the line of contact, combat brigades are in charge, the second line is in the hands of military engineers who build everything using the resources of the JFO and the state. The third line is under special responsibility, where the work is also carried out by military specialists with certain resources.

Western partners are also involved in the consultations.

"In conclusion, we would like to say that preparations for the defence of Dnipropetrovs'k region have been going on for a long time, and the IFS is present there," the experts conclude.

DeepState also published photos of fortifications on the second of the three defence lines. DeepState noted that all published photos and videos were pre-approved.

