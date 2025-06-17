Russian troops fired artillery at Nikopol: one man killed, two wounded. PHOTOS

Today, 17 June 2025, Russian troops shelled Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, with artillery.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"A 63-year-old man was killed in Nikopol by enemy artillery shelling. Two more men were injured as a result of an FPV drone hit. The 50-year-old wounded was hospitalised in a moderate condition. The 37-year-old victim will be treated on an outpatient basis," the statement said.

According to Lysak, the Russian attack damaged infrastructure, an educational institution, private houses, and outbuildings. A car was destroyed.

