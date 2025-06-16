Throughout day, occupiers attacked Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and drones: houses and infrastructure were damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on Monday, 16 June, Russian invaders attacked communities in the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and drones.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

Nikopol district rocked by drone and artillery strikes throughout the day. Nikopol and Marganets, as well as villages in the Pokrov and Chervonohryhorivka communities, endured attacks, the report says.

Russian shelling set a farm building and a vehicle on fire. Another car was damaged. Five private houses, a garage, and an outbuilding were also damaged, along with infrastructure.

No casualties or injuries have been reported.

