ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4965 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Nikopol district
371 0

Throughout day, occupiers attacked Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and drones: houses and infrastructure were damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on Monday, 16 June, Russian invaders attacked communities in the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and drones.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

shelling of the Nikopol district

Nikopol district rocked by drone and artillery strikes throughout the day. Nikopol and Marganets, as well as villages in the Pokrov and Chervonohryhorivka communities, endured attacks, the report says.

shelling of the Nikopol district

Russian shelling set a farm building and a vehicle on fire. Another car was damaged. Five private houses, a garage, and an outbuilding were also damaged, along with infrastructure.

shelling of the Nikopol district

No casualties or injuries have been reported.

shelling of the Nikopol district

shelling of the Nikopol district

shelling of the Nikopol district

shelling of the Nikopol district

Read more: Russian artillery shells Kherson; 15-year-old boy injured

Author: 

shoot out (14824) Nikopol (815) Dnipropetrovska region (1735) Nikopolskyy district (350)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 