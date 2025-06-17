Shooting in centre of Zhytomyr: several people killed. PHOTOS

On the afternoon of 17 June, a shooting took place in Zhytomyr on Sviatoslav Rikhter Street. Two people were reported dead.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Suspilne and the local publication Zhytomyr.info.

Eyewitnesses told journalists that there were two victims: a woman in the car and a man on the street. The shooting took place near a local cafe.

Several police cars are now there, and an ambulance has also arrived.

The Patrol Police of Zhytomyr region posted on its Facebook page that traffic on Sviatoslav Richter Street was temporarily blocked due to investigative actions.

A reader of Zhytomyr.info, who told about the shooting, also claimed that it was a married couple. The media also received a photo showing the dead man covered in blood.

Several sources told Zhytomyr.info that the deceased was a former fighter of the Aidar battalion, lawyer Oleksandr Fedosiuk (call sign 'Bekh'). However, this information was not officially confirmed.

The police told the media that an investigative team was working at the scene and establishing all the circumstances.











