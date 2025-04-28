Consequences of Russian attack on Zhytomyr: private houses damaged. PHOTOS

In Zhytomyr, on the night of 27 April, Russian drones attacked one of the city's neighbourhoods, damaging a number of private houses.

This was reported by the Zhytomyr City Council on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.







"As a result of hostile shelling on the night of 27 April, a number of private houses in one of the city's neighbourhoods were damaged in Zhytomyr. Windows were smashed, doors were broken, and roofs were damaged," the statement said.

On the morning of 27 April, a special commission began inspecting the damaged housing. Experts are recording the damage and helping residents to draw up the necessary documents for further compensation.

Residents of the damaged houses are being advised on how to receive assistance under the government's "eVidnovlennia" programme, which provides financial support for the repair or restoration of housing.

