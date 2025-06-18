Since beginning of year, National Guard soldiers have destroyed nearly 600 enemy tanks, 903 armoured vehicles and 2,864 artillery systems, - Pivnenko. PHOTOS

Since the beginning of 2025, units of the National Guard of Ukraine have destroyed almost 600 tanks, 903 armoured vehicles and 2,864 artillery systems along the entire contact line.

This was reported by the commander of the National Guard, Oleksandr Pivnenko, on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, the following were destroyed

We have had such results only since the beginning of this year!

Units of the National Guard of Ukraine continue to effectively perform combat missions in key frontline areas.

"Today, NGU units continue to perform combat missions along the entire frontline. Our units are repelling Russian attacks in the north of Kharkiv region, in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, Orikhivsk directions, as well as on the southern borders. They are performing tasks to reinforce and cover sections of the state border, as well as counter-sabotage actions and special operations," he said.

Pivnenko emphasises that the operational and special purpose brigades, company and battalion tactical groups are effectively destroying enemy forces and equipment while holding their positions.

Particular attention is focused on countering enemy aerial reconnaissance. Guards units have already destroyed 923 "Orlan", "Zala" and "Supercam" drones using FPV drones.

An important component of our combat effectiveness was the reinforcement of our brigades with 155 mm self-propelled artillery: "DITA", "Zuzana" and Ukrainian "Bohdana". Interaction with aerial reconnaissance allows us to target the enemy's logistics, his command posts, and concentrations of personnel and equipment.

"We continue to build up our capabilities in the use of unmanned systems. In particular, we are developing the use of fibre-optic drones, expanding the use of strike UAVs such as Heavy Shot, Nemesis and FPV drones of various modifications, which directly affects the dynamics of destruction of enemy equipment, firepower and artillery systems," the statement said.

"The National Guard of Ukraine continues to be a powerful element of the state's defence system, holding the line and accurately striking the enemy forces in critical areas of the frontline," the Commander summed up.