Two officers who concealed suicide of soldier have been notified of suspicion. Family was unjustifiably paid 15 million hryvnias, - State Bureau of Investigation. PHOTO

SBI officers served a notice of suspicion to the former first deputy commander of a military unit from Kyiv region and one of the members of the internal investigation commission.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SBI press centre.

As noted, officials distorted the results of the investigation into the death of the soldier by concealing the fact of suicide.







"The investigation found that the officials, having the obligation to ensure the comprehensiveness, completeness and objectivity of the official investigation, deliberately failed to investigate all the circumstances of the death. Knowing exactly about the fact of the suicide, they drew up and signed a falsified report stating that the soldier was killed while performing a combat mission," the statement said.

On the basis of forged documents, the family of the deceased was unjustifiably paid a one-time financial assistance of UAH 15 million.

The former officials were served a notice of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 426 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional failure by a military official to perform actions that he or she was obliged to perform, if this caused grave consequences, committed under martial law.

The total amount of losses incurred to the state is UAH 15 million.

The case is being supervised by the Kyiv Specialised Defence Prosecutor's Office of the Central Region.