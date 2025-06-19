ENG
News Photo Shelling of the Kherson region
Russians attacked car belonging to Bilozerka administration in Kherson region: employee was wounded. PHOTOS

On the morning of 19 June, Russian troops launched a drone strike on a vehicle of the Bilozerska village military administration in the Kherson region.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

A 46-year-old administrative employee was wounded in the attack. He was hospitalised with an explosive injury and a concussion. The attack also damaged a company car.

