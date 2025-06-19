Day in Donetsk region: the enemy struck 14 settlements, 13 people were wounded. PHOTOS

Yesterday, on 18 June, Russian troops shelled 14 localities: the cities of Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Lyman, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Sviatohirsk, Siversk, and the villages of Andriivka, Gruzke, Dovha Balka, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Illinivka, Novotroitske, and Ocheretyne. A total of 2,885 hostile attacks were registered along the frontline and in the residential sector.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, and the regional police.

Pokrovsk district

On 18 June, at around 03:00 a.m., Russian occupation forces shelled Rodynske with an FPV drone, damaging a private residential building. There was no information on casualties.

In Myrnohrad, an enemy drone injured two civilians. Two more people were injured in a drone attack in Hruzske, Shakhove district. A house was damaged in Stepy of the Dobropillia district. Also, 6 houses were damaged: 3 in Novotoretske and 3 in Mayak.

In Zolotyi Kolodiaz, enemy drones damaged a private house.

Kramatorsk district

One person was wounded in Lyman as a result of an FPV drone strike on a civilian vehicle. An agricultural enterprise was damaged in Novostepanivka, the Oleksandrivka district.

Occupants shelled Kostiantynivka 5 times, damaging 5 private houses, an educational institution, and a car. In Illinivka, a drone attack damaged a private house and a civilian car. Russian troops dropped a KAB-250 on Dovha Balka of the Illinivka district, damaging the administrative building.

Russians fired seven S-300 missiles at Sviatohirsk, wounding 5 civilians, damaging 2 apartment buildings and 16 private houses, a dormitory, an educational institution, a private enterprise, an administrative building, a shopping pavilion, a garage, and 8 civilian cars.

The enemy attacked Ocheretyne in Oleksandrivka community with three Geran-2 UAVs - three people were injured, three private houses and a non-residential building were damaged.

Russia conducted five strikes with Geran-2 drones in Kramatorsk, damaging an apartment building, a business, an administrative building, a veterinary hospital, and a utility room. In Andriivka, Kramatorsk district, four UAVs were spotted, damaging an educational institution and a cultural centre.

Bakhmut district

The aggressor hit Siversk with a KAB-250 bomb, damaging an administrative building and an educational institution.

