10 287 24
Left home and disappeared: 7-year-old girl found dead in Odesa region – National Police. PHOTO
A search for seven-year-old Solomiia Tarasiuk, who went missing after leaving her home in Odesa region on the evening of 18 June, has come to a tragic end.
This was reported by the police of Odesa region, Censor.NET reports.
"Police have located the missing seven-year-old Solomiia Tarasiuk. Tragically, the child was found dead," the statement reads.
Law enforcement officers are already working with a man suspected of involvement in the girl's death. Further details and the legal classification of the incident will be announced after the initial investigative steps are completed.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password