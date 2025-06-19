Left home and disappeared: 7-year-old girl found dead in Odesa region – National Police. PHOTO

A search for seven-year-old Solomiia Tarasiuk, who went missing after leaving her home in Odesa region on the evening of 18 June, has come to a tragic end.

This was reported by the police of Odesa region, Censor.NET reports.

"Police have located the missing seven-year-old Solomiia Tarasiuk. Tragically, the child was found dead," the statement reads.

Law enforcement officers are already working with a man suspected of involvement in the girl's death. Further details and the legal classification of the incident will be announced after the initial investigative steps are completed.

