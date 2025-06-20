Explosions were heard again in Nikopol district at night: Russians used "Grad" MLRS, artillery and FPV drones. PHOTO

Explosions were heard again in Nikopol district. The aggressor attacked the district centre, Pokrovsk, Marhanets, and Myrove communities. They used "Grad" multiple rocket launchers, artillery and FPV drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

A 39-year-old man was injured. He is in hospital in serious condition.

Two industrial enterprises, two educational institutions and a car were damaged. Four private houses were damaged. A gas pipeline was damaged.

Read more: Strike on Nikopol: victim dies in hospital







