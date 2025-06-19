Strike on Nikopol: victim dies in hospital

A man who was wounded during an attack on Nikopol district died in hospital.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

"A 59-year-old man who was injured in the morning attack on Nikopol district has died," the statement said.

The victim was taken to hospital in serious condition. He had shrapnel wounds and severe burns. Doctors failed to save him.

As a reminder, on the morning of 19 June, Russian occupiers attacked the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region.