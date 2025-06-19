Consequences of Russian strike on Nikopol district: 5 people injured, including 11-year-old boy. PHOTOS
Russian occupiers attacked Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region in the morning.
This was announced by the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
The shelling injured 5 people, including an 11-year-old boy. He and three adults are in hospital.
"One wounded person, a 59-year-old man, is 'seriously injured'. The rest of the injured are in moderate condition. One victim will recover on an outpatient basis," the statement said.
In addition to the destroyed car and damaged private house, an unused building was also damaged.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password